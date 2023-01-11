Aussie has resumed its upside journey after sensing support around the demand zone plotted in a 0.6884-0.6896 range. The AUD/USD pair has overstepped its immediate resistance of 0.6917 in the early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes day’s high at 0.6920 as USD Index drops - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD fails to sustain above 0.6900 as USD Index rebounds, US inflation eyed - January 10, 2023
- AUD/USD bulls cross 0.6900 on upbeat Australia inflation, Retail Sales data ahead of China CPI - January 10, 2023