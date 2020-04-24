EUR/USD remains pressured ahead of German IFO Business Expectations data. EUR gains, if any, on the back of a big beat on data, may be short-lived, as the EU nations are yet to reveal the details of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes intraday low under 0.6350, 200-HMA in focus - April 24, 2020
- AUD/USD: China’s MLF operation fails to lift Aussie dollar - April 23, 2020
- AUD/USD: Pullback from 12-day top pauses above 0.6350 amid risk reset - April 23, 2020