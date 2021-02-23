AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-year high above 0.7900, en route half-yearly hurdle

AUD/USD rises to a fresh high since April 2018 while taking the bids near 0.7935, currently up 0.22% intraday around 0.7930, during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the aussie pair extends its U-turn …
