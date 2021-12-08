AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly top as bulls cheer 0.7110 breakout

AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh weekly high around 0.7145 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies the upside break of the key 0.7110 resistance confluence, now support, amid …
