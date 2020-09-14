AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected again above 10-day SMA

AUD/USD looks south after multiple failures above 10-day SMA. Key support levels are located at levels below 0.72. AUD/USD is trading largely unchanged on the day near 0.7274 at press time, having …
