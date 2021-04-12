AUD/USD falls for the second straight day on Monday. An impending bear cross on the daily chart keeps the bears hopeful. RSI looks south below the midline, with more downside in the offing. AUD/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable amid an impending bear cross on 1D chart
AUD/USD falls for the second straight day on Monday. An impending bear cross on the daily chart keeps the bears hopeful. RSI looks south below the midline, with more downside in the offing. AUD/USD is …