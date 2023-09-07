AUD/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off yearly low despite lacking momentum of late. Six-month-old descending trend line challenges Aussie bears amid oversold RSI. Recovery remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable to refresh 2023 low, eyes on 0.6330 - September 7, 2023
- AUD/USD manages to hold above mid-0.6300s, seems vulnerable near YTD trough - September 7, 2023
- AUD/USD remains below 0.6400 after Aussie downbeat data, focus shift to RBA Lowe speech - September 6, 2023