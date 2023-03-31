AUD/USD retreats after refreshing one-week high, mildly bid of late. Bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI (14) keeps Aussie pair buyers hopeful. Convergence of 200-DMA, monthly triangle’s upper line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retraces from wall of resistance around 0.6750 - March 31, 2023
- AUD/USD Rises on Positive Retail Sales Data, CPI Ahead - March 30, 2023
- China PMIs beat expectations, supporting AUD/USD into resistance - March 30, 2023