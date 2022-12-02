AUD/USD pares recent gains at three-month high, prints the first intraday loss in four. 200-day EMA challenges buyers amid nearly overbought RSI. Previous resistance line from mid-September joins 61.8 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 200-day EMA with eyes on 0.6770 - December 1, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls keep the reins above 0.6800 ahead of RBA’s Lowe, US NFP - December 1, 2022
- Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Reveals Star-Studded Lineup - December 1, 2022