AUD/USD snaps a two-day uptrend as it retreats from a short-term downward-sloping resistance line during early Friday. Even so, the sluggish MACD and holiday mood in the market restricts the Aussie …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from adjacent resistance line near 0.6785 - December 30, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: 0.6800 remains critical for the Australian Dollar - December 29, 2022
- Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family - December 29, 2022