After the US CPI report, the AUD/USD seesawed around the 0.7320-0.7392 range during the day. AUD/USD Technical outlook: DMA’s above the spot price and the RSI indicate a downward bias in the near term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from daily tops around 0.7390s towards 0.7330s - November 10, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australian employment and inflation to be a make it or break it for the pair - November 10, 2021
- BTS, Megan Thee Stallion & Olivia Rodrigo To Perform At 2021 American Music Awards - November 10, 2021