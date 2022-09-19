AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards two-month-old support near 0.6700 on PBOC action

AUD/USD extends pullback from intraday high, stays near two-year low. PBOC cuts 14-day reverse repo rate to 2.15%. Ascending support line from mid-July restricts immediate downside. Bearish MACD …
