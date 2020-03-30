AUD/USD Price Analysis: Reverses lower from 0.6184, Friday’s close pivotal

The US dollar is drawing haven bids and pushing AUD/USD lower. Previous week’s inside bar candle has made Friday’s close pivotal. With the US dollar again attracting haven bids on coronavirus pandemic …
