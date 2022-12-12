AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints the first daily loss in four. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level will challenge the bears ahead of the key 0.6690 support confluence. Rising wedge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Revisits 61.8% Fibo. level to snap three-day uptrend below 0.6800 - December 11, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.6800 as they seek validation from RBA’s Lowe, Fed - December 11, 2022
- ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Of Performers - December 11, 2022