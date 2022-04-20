AUD/USD Price Analysis: Seems poised to climb further to 0.7465 area, 38.2% Fibo.

AUD/USD gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and moved away from the one-month low. Tuesday’s hawkish RBA minutes extended support to the aussie amid modest USD profit-taking slide. Sustained …
