AUD/USD fails to extend Friday’s recovery, refreshes intraday low. Inability to cross 0.7380-85 resistance confluence joins upbeat Momentum to keep sellers hopeful. Monthly support line on the bears’ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers on the move around mid-0.7300s - August 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Rate Defends August Range Amid Failure to Teste July Low - August 15, 2021
- AUD/USD: Recovery remains capped below 0.7400, China data dump eyed - August 15, 2021