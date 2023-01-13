A decisive move above the psychological resistance of 0.7000 will drive the Aussie towards August high at 0.7137. A break above August high will send the major toward June 9 high around 0.7200. On the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sets to test 0.7000 for the first time in five months - January 12, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continues To Bump His Head On The Top Of A - January 12, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: On its way to challenge 0.7000 - January 12, 2023