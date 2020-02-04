AUD/USD’s 4-hour chart is reporting a bullish divergence. Monday’s inverted hammer is signaling bear fatigue. A corrective bounce could be seen if the RBA meets expectations. The AUD/USD market is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Signs of seller exhaustion ahead of the RBA - February 3, 2020
- AUDUSD precariously perched ahead of RBA - February 3, 2020
- AUD/USD hovers around 0.6690 ahead of RBA interest rate decision - February 3, 2020