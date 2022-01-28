AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stays pressured towards 2021 bottom

AUD/USD holds lower ground near two-month bottom, pauses two-day downtrend. Oversold RSI probes bears but downbeat MACD signals, sustained break of the key support zone hint at further weakness.
