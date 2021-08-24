AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s heavy gains, the biggest daily jump since April, while refreshing an intraday low near 0.7200 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair crossed 5-DMA for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles around 0.7200 as bulls seek confirmation - August 23, 2021
- AUD/USD holds onto recovery moves around 0.7200 on softer USD - August 23, 2021
- AUD/USD keeps the foot on the pedal, trades beyond 0.7200 - August 23, 2021