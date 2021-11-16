AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday top around 0.7355, up 0.13% on a day, following the releases of the RBA Meeting Minutes during Tuesday’s Asian session. That said, traders await RBA Governor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teases 0.7360-65 hurdle on RBA Minutes, focus on Gov. Lowe’s speech - November 15, 2021
- Disney+ Shares First Clip From Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ - November 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears to target 0.7220, bulls look for test of 0.7420 - November 15, 2021