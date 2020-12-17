AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teases inverse head-and-shoulders on 1H amid upbeat fundamentals

Bulls should remain cautious as inverse H&S works best near lows, AUD/USD is at multiday high. AUD/USD recedes from 0.7592 to 0.7580 amid early Thursday. Even so, the quote prints 0.15% intraday day …
