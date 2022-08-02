A potential rising channel breakdown on the 1D targets 21 DMA at 0.6873. AUD/USD is holding the lower ground above 0.6900, losing nearly 1.50% on the day, as the AUD bulls continue to face a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a rising wedge breakdown amid US-China woes - August 2, 2022
- Australian Dollar Pushes Higher As RBA Set To Hike 50bps - August 2, 2022
- Where to for AUD/USD as AUD dives after RBA 50 bps hike - August 2, 2022