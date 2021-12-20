AUD/USD remains vulnerable as risk-off remains at full steam. Escalating fears over the Omicron covid variant contagion hits the aussie. The pair is charting a rising wedge breakdown on the daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teasing rising wedge breakdown, focus on daily close - December 20, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Sell-Off to Continue For Now - December 20, 2021
- Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog To Sony For $500 Million - December 19, 2021