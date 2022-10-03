AUD/USD Price Analysis: Test of a fresh two-year low at 0.6360 looks imminent

The AUD/USD pair has rebounded sharply in the Tokyo session after dropping below 0.6400. The rebound move is still a pullback after a healthy decline and should not be considered a reversal for now.
