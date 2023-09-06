AUD/USD faces selling pressure near 0.6400 as the US Dollar remains resilient. Australian Q2 GDP outperformed expectations despite tight interest rate policy. AUD/USD tests the breakdown of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Tests channel breakdown near 0.6400 - September 6, 2023
- AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest bounce from YTD low, remains below 0.6400 - September 6, 2023
- AUD/USD faces a strong support around 0.6300 – UOB - September 6, 2023