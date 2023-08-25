AUD/USD delivers a pullback and is testing the breakdown of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. A breakdown of the aforementioned chart pattern confirms that the trend has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Tests the Rising Channel breakdown - August 25, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Falls Sharply Again - August 25, 2023
- AUD/USD: Momentum becoming less negative, it is the beginning of a breakout higher – TDS - August 25, 2023