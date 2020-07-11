AUD/USD is trading 0.21% lower on Friday. There is a big consolidation period between 0.7064 and 0.6775. AUD/USD 4-hour chart. AUD/USD is in full consolidation mode at the moment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: The market struggles again at 0,70 - July 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: 0.7000 resistance keeps bulls in check - July 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Struggle at Same Level - July 10, 2020