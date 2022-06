AUD/USD Price Analysis: There could be more to come from the bulls on a break of 0.6900

As per the prior series of analyses this week so far, AUD/USD Price Analysis: A break from 0.6950 is on the cards, AUD/USD bulls seek a break of 0.6925 for 0.6950 target area, AUD/USD Price Analysis: …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)