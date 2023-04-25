As per the prior analysis , AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears aligned below 0.6710, we have seen the price pressured lower, but bulls have put up a good fight, so far. The following illustrates downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Where are the bears hibernating? - April 24, 2023
- AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 amid holiday in Australia, mixed sentiment - April 24, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Risks tilted modestly to the downside - April 24, 2023