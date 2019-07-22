EUR/USD: Gradually declines to revisit short-term rising support-line 21-DMA limits near-term EUR/USD upside, highlights 4-week old support-line for sellers. Steady RSI and sustained trading below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD – Price Consolidation Before Continued Upwards Price Movement
EUR/USD: Gradually declines to revisit short-term rising support-line 21-DMA limits near-term EUR/USD upside, highlights 4-week old support-line for sellers. Steady RSI and sustained trading below …