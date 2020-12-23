Relations with China are set to weigh on the aussie, especially in the latter half of the year. AUD/USD price forecast poll for 2021 is moderately bullish as commodity currencies are bid. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast 2021: Winning the covid crisis insufficient for the aussie to withstand Chinese boomerang - December 23, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Sitting Above Significant Support - December 23, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7551 Sets the Tone - December 23, 2020