The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, breaking above the top of a couple of the shooting star like candles. That being said, we are still arguing with the 200 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Aussie Dollar Breaks Through Minor Resistance - January 12, 2020
- AUD/USD Outlook in the Balance at Pivotal Chart Levels - January 11, 2020
- Dow Record, Oil Retreat and AUDUSD Trend Intent Top My Watchlist - January 10, 2020