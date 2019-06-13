The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during trading on Thursday, but the one thing that has caught my attention more than anything else is that the 0.69 level has held steady for support. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Aussie trying to find buyers - June 13, 2019
- AUD/USD remains lower after Australian labor market data - June 13, 2019
- AUD/USD – Aussie slips to 2-week low as unemployment rate misses forecast - June 13, 2019