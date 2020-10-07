The Australian dollar rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of volatility in the Forex markets. The latest positive news was the fact that Donald Trump is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Bounces - October 7, 2020
- AUD/USD erases portion of early gains, stays in green around 0.7120 - October 7, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7152, Weakens Under .7095 - October 7, 2020