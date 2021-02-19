The Australian dollar has broken above the crucial 0.78 level during the trading session on Friday, an area that I have been paying close attention to for days. The fact that we did not pull back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Breaks Ou tAagain - February 19, 2021
- AUD/USD: Poised to keep rallying with the 0.8000 mark in its sights - February 19, 2021
- AUD/USD breakout out of flag formation; On its way to 0.8400? - February 19, 2021