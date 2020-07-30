AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Chug Along

The Australian dollar continues to grind higher, after initially falling during the day on Thursday. It now looks as if we are ready to try to make a move towards the 0.73 handle, although it is …
