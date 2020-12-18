The Australian dollar initially pulled back during the trading session on Friday but then found buyers again to reach towards the highs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Push Higher - December 18, 2020
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Rebound Ahead Of The Weekend - December 18, 2020
- AUD/USD retreats further from multi-year tops, slips below 0.7600 mark - December 18, 2020