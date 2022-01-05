The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday but continues to struggle with the idea of breaking out above the 0.73 handle.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Reach Towards Resistance - January 5, 2022
- AUD/USD analysis: Recovery touches 0.7250 level - January 5, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have the upper hand above one-month-old ascending trend-line - January 5, 2022