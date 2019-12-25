As the US and China cool tensions during the trade war negotiations, that should help benefit the Australian dollar. We are seen a series a “higher lows”, and therefore it’s likely that the Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Likely To Break Out - December 25, 2019
- AUDUSD Future Direction Hinges on 0.6880 - December 24, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues Volatility - December 24, 2019