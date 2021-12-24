The Aussie dollar has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Friday as we head into the Christmas holiday. This should not be a huge surprise; most people are worried about holidays than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Listless Heading Into Holiday - December 24, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Benefiting from Improving Sentiment on Dampened Omicron Fears - December 24, 2021
- AUD/USD trades with modest losses around 0.7230 area, just below one-month high - December 24, 2021