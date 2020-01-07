The Australian dollar has broken down significantly during the trading session on Tuesday as the geopolitical tensions are causing major issues. The market slicing through the 200 day EMA is a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Plummets In Risk Aversion - January 7, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure set to continue - January 7, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Major Retracement Zone at .6925 to .6876 - January 7, 2020