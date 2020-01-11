AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulling Back

The Australian dollar pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Thursday, showing signs of exhaustion near the 0.70 handle as you would expect. This is a large, round, psychologically …
