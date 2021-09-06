AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back After Massive Run Higher

The Australian dollar has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Monday as the market has certainly gotten a bit overextended, reaching the 200 day EMA on Friday.
