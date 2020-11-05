The Australian dollar has rallied again during the trading session on Thursday, reaching towards the massive resistance barrier that we have seen previously.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Reaches Towards Big Figure - November 5, 2020
- AUD/USD hits familiar bullish spot; trend continuation eyed [Video] - November 5, 2020
- AUD/USD moves back above 0.7200 mark, closer to multi-week tops - November 5, 2020