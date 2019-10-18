The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as we start to approach the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, an area that has seen resistance previously, and as a result …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Reaching Towards Significant Resistance - October 18, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie ends the week at a stone throw from the 100-day SMA - October 18, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: bullish correction could continue next week - October 18, 2019