The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, showing the 0.67 level to be important. The market now looks as if it is consolidating a bit, but I do think there is a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Recover Slightly During Session On Tuesday - February 11, 2020
- AUD/USD Outlook: extended recovery on fresh risk appetite needs confirmation on close above 10DMA - February 11, 2020
- AUD/USD: If bulls are to engineer a recovery, this is their best chance for a while - February 11, 2020