The Australian dollar tried to rally during the trading session on Friday, but gave back the gains as we continue to see a lot of concern when it comes to the US/China situation, as it doesn’t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian dollar runs into resistance - June 21, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Fed saved the Aussie, but it will be temporal - June 21, 2019
- AUD/USD inches closer to 0.69, attention turns to US PMI data - June 21, 2019