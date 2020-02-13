AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Trying To Bounce

The Australian dollar has bounced a bit during trading on Thursday after initially trying to fall towards the 0.67 handle. At this point, the market looks likely to trying to break to the upside in …
