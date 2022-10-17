The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday, showing signs of life again. That being said, we are still simply in a consolidation area.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD refreshes daily peak, 0.6300 mark back in sight amid notable USD supply - October 17, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar bounces to Kick Off the Week - October 17, 2022
- AUD/USD Signal: Aussie Pressured Amid Fed And RBA Diverge - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post